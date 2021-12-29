Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch Beach Ball Classic, Traditional: Buchtel (OH) vs. Bishop O’Connell (VA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Day 3 of the Beach Ball Classic is headlined with Buchtel (OH) and Bishop O’Connell (VA) to see who will move on in the tournament.
    Yesterday on the second day of the Beach Ball Classic, the No. 104 ranked team out of Ohio, the Buchtel Griffins (5-1), survived one of the most competitive games of the competition. Now they have to play a back-to-back, just like their opponent, the No. 36 ranked team from Virginia, the Bishop O’Connell Knights (5-3), who routed their opponents in the most lopsided game so far in the 2021 Beach Ball Classic.

    How to Watch Beach Ball Classic, Traditional: Buchtel (OH) vs Bishop O’Connell (VA) today:

    Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 8:45 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium

    Watch Beach Ball Classic, Traditional: Buchtel (OH) vs Bishop O’Connell (VA) online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The 2021 Beach Ball Classic is all about showcasing some of the best high school teams from traditional schools to prep schools:

    In the Griffins' first game, they defeated the other Griffins in the tournament from Utah 68-65 in a come-from-behind win. They entered the fourth quarter down six points and came together to win in the fourth quarter.

    The Griffins had a strong balance on offense, with four players in double figures led by Zevin Gadson with 22 points, three rebounds and three steals.

    He scored all over the floor, going 7-for-9 from two, 1-of-3 from three and 5-of-5 from the free-throw line, coming up huge in the fourth quarter.

    Amire Robinson (13 points and five rebounds), Christian Harmon (12 points and five rebounds) and Braylin Wells (10 points and 11 rebounds) all chipped in to balance out the offense and the team win.

    On the other side, the Knights won running away 81-23. The first half was nearly perfect, jumping out to a 39-6 lead (yes, they limited their opponent to just six overall points through two quarters).

    The Knights had four players in double-figures with another with nine points to have strong balance.

    Jake Williams (16 points), Cavan Reilly (14 points), Machi Chester (13 points) and David Oguande (10 points) combined for 53 points to fuel the Knights to a win. They will face a significantly bigger challenge today in the Griffins.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Beach Ball Classic, Traditional: Buchtel (OH) vs Bishop O’Connell (VA)

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    8:45
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
