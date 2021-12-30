Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    How to Watch Beach Ball Classic, Traditional Championship: Milton (GA) vs Bishop O’Connell (VA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Beach Ball Classic ends with the Traditional Championship between Milton (GA) and Bishop O’Connell (VA).
    It all comes down to two teams in the traditional categorization at the Beach Ball Classic with Georgia’s Milton taking on Virginia’s Bishop O’Connell for the championship. Both teams have gone 2-0 and looked strong against quality competition, but only one team gets to leave Myrtle Beach as the 2021 Beach Ball Champions.

    How to Watch Beach Ball Classic, Traditional Championship: Milton (GA) vs Bishop O’Connell (VA) today:

    Game Date: Dec. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium

    Watch Beach Ball Classic, Traditional Championship: Milton (GA) vs Bishop O’Connell (VA) online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Bishop O’Connell (VA) advanced to the finals by knocking off Buchtel (68-64) in one of the best games of the tournament so far:

    Bishop O’Connell’s path to the finals went through a rout of St. James (SC) 81-23 and then a very competitive game against Buchtel (OH) 68-64.

    Against St. James, the defense was obviously great, holding their opponents to 23 points on 18.4% shooting from the field, forcing 30 turnovers (scoring 35 points) and shutting down the entire team outside of Chandler Smithart (12 points on 4-for-7 shooting).

    Offensively, they were on another level too, scoring the second-most points in a game this tournament (81). Overall, they are averaging 74.5 points per game, the most of any team.

    Their opponent today, Milton (GA), scored the most points in a single game (86) and are averaging the second-most points per game in the tournament at 73.0 points per game.

    Through two games, Milton’s duo of Kanaan Carlyle (24.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.0 steals plus blocks on 47-43-33 splits) and Chase Cormier (15.0 points and 3.5 rebounds) have carried them, with Bruce Thornton (12.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists) also stepping up.

    Both these teams can fill up the box score on offense and bend their opponents to their will on defense, but only one can come out on top as champions.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

