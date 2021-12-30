Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    How to Watch Beach Ball Classic, Traditional: Peninsula Catholic (VA) vs Buchtel (OH): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Championship Thursday continues with the third-place game at the Beach Ball Classic between Peninsula Catholic (VA) and Buchtel (OH).
    It is time for another third-place game, this time in the traditional category between Peninsula Catholic of Virginia and Ohio’s Buchtel. Each team got here by winning their first games, then losing in tough match-ups in the semifinals. Today, one will walk away as the third-best team at the Beach Ball Classic.

    How to Watch Beach Ball Classic, Traditional: Peninsula Catholic (VA) vs Buchtel (OH) today:

    Game Date: Dec. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium

    Watch Beach Ball Classic, Traditional: Peninsula Catholic (VA) vs Buchtel (OH) online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Peninsula Catholic from Virginia were able to move on to the third-place game today behind 27 points from Stylz Gardner and Travon Gray:

    Peninsula Catholic’s journey to the third-place game in the traditional category led through a win on Monday over Evangel Christian, then a loss on Wednesday to Milton.

    In their win, they played stout defense, holding their opponent to 37.2% shooting from the field and making all their top scorers inefficient. They also forced 19 turnovers, which led to nine points in transition and 11 points overall, which was effectively the difference in the game.

    Gray (14 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals )was the star, with Gardner chipping in 13 points and four steals.

    In their loss to Milton, they still forced turnovers (15), but allowed 51.1% shooting for the game and lost every quarter for a slow burn loss. Gray was strong again (17 points and four rebounds), but Gardner (eight points and five turnovers) could not get it rolling.

    For Buchtel, they survived a thriller, coming back from down six points to start the fourth quarter and win.

    Zevin Gadson led the way with 22 points, three rebounds and three steals with Amire Robinson, Christian Harmon and Braylin Wells combining for 35 points and 21 rebounds.

    In their loss, it was another close affair, losing to a very strong Bishop O’Connell (VA) team by a score of 68-64 in one of the best games of the tournament so far.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    30
    2021

    Beach Ball Classic, Traditional: Peninsula Catholic (VA) vs Buchtel (OH)

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    3:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
