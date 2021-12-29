Both Peninsula Catholic (VA) and Milton (GA) look to advance again in the Beach Ball Classic.

On the first day of the Beach Ball Classic, the No. 20 ranked team in Virginia, the Peninsula Catholic Knights (11-2), won in a quality showing. They will now look to keep moving forward against the No. 39 ranked team in the country, the Milton Eagles (6-4), who won in dominant fashion themselves. This is going to be a contrast of styles and game plans for both teams as Virginia and Georgia invade South Carolina today.

How to Watch Beach Ball Classic, Traditional: Peninsula Catholic (VA) vs Milton (GA) today:

Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Game Time: 5:15 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

The Eagles really put together a complete game through four quarters to advance to today’s game:

In their first game, the Knights built a strong first-half lead and held on all game. Through three quarters, they gave up only 26 points, really clamping down on the defensive end early in the game.

Travon Gary led the way for the Knights with 14 points, eight rebounds and three assists on the offensive end.

The defensive end is really where they won the game, forcing 19 turnovers (11 steals) and only allowing 37.2% shooting from the field overall. They defended without fouling (nine free-throw attempts for Evangel Christian).

On the other side, the Eagles won in a one-sided game 86-48, never allowing more than 15 points in a quarter.

They really played well in the first and third quarters, showing a propensity for coming out strong. The offense ran through Chase Cormier (20 points and three assists) and Kanaan Carlyle (30 points and nine rebounds). Those two shouldered the load going 19-for-39 from the field and 10-of-24 from three.

Can the Knights limit the explosivity of the Eagles' offense while penetrating their defense to move on to the next round?

