How to Watch Bishop Ryan High School vs. LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

This season Bishop Ryan High School (19-7) had a strong year finishing No. 9 in Division B and No. 11 in the state of North Dakota while their opponents today, LaMoure-Litchville/Marion (21-4) finished as the No. 7 team in Division B and No. 8 overall in the state. These are easily two of the best, most complete teams in high school basketball in North Dakota and should put on a show here today.

How to Watch NDHSAA Class B Tournament, Third-Place Game: Bishop Ryan vs. LaMoure-Litchville/Marion today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (KBMY - Bismarck)

The Class B tournament started with eight teams looking to make the state championship, with the Lions and Loboes battling it out here today:

The journey for the Lions in the state playoffs took them through Shiloh Christian High School (57-52) and Kindred High School (55-61) to get to the third place game here today. They played two tough, competitive games and now have the opportunity to finish the season as the No. 3 team in Class B.

This season the Lions averaged 59.2 points per game and gave up 48.8 points to their opponents. They are a grinding defensive team, which gives them a shot every night.

On the other side for the Loboes, they averaged 57.2 points per game and gave up 41.0 points to their opponents this season.

They have a similar profile to the Lions and should make this a very close, low scoring and competitive game for third place in Class B.

For the Loboes, they defeated Grafton High School (52-51) in the first round before losing to Four Winds/Minnewaukan (36-52) in a less competitive game. The constant was their defense, but they will need more than 36 points from the offense to win here today.

