How to Watch Bishop Ryan High School vs. LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

How to Watch NDHSAA Class B Tournament, Third-Place Game: Bishop Ryan High School vs. LaMoure-Litchville/Marion: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The third-place game in the NDHSAA Class B pairs Bishop Ryan High School vs. LaMoure-Litchville/Marion today.

This season Bishop Ryan High School (19-7) had a strong year finishing No. 9 in Division B and No. 11 in the state of North Dakota while their opponents today, LaMoure-Litchville/Marion (21-4) finished as the No. 7 team in Division B and No. 8 overall in the state. These are easily two of the best, most complete teams in high school basketball in North Dakota and should put on a show here today.

How to Watch NDHSAA Class B Tournament, Third-Place Game: Bishop Ryan vs. LaMoure-Litchville/Marion today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (KBMY - Bismarck)

Watch NDHSAA Class B Tournament, Third-Place Game: Bishop Ryan vs. LaMoure-Litchville/Marion online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Class B tournament started with eight teams looking to make the state championship, with the Lions and Loboes battling it out here today:

The journey for the Lions in the state playoffs took them through Shiloh Christian High School (57-52) and Kindred High School (55-61) to get to the third place game here today. They played two tough, competitive games and now have the opportunity to finish the season as the No. 3 team in Class B.

This season the Lions averaged 59.2 points per game and gave up 48.8 points to their opponents. They are a grinding defensive team, which gives them a shot every night.

On the other side for the Loboes, they averaged 57.2 points per game and gave up 41.0 points to their opponents this season.

They have a similar profile to the Lions and should make this a very close, low scoring and competitive game for third place in Class B.

For the Loboes, they defeated Grafton High School (52-51) in the first round before losing to Four Winds/Minnewaukan (36-52) in a less competitive game. The constant was their defense, but they will need more than 36 points from the offense to win here today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

NDHSAA Class B Tournament, Third-Place Game: Bishop Ryan vs. LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

TV CHANNEL: ABC (KBMY - Bismarck)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
