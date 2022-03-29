One of the biggest high school sporting events takes place Tuesday night when the top boys basketball players head to Chicago to take part in the McDonald's All-American game.

How to Watch Boys McDonald's All-American Game Today:

Game Date: March 29, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

The game returns after a two year absence due to COVID-19 concerns and heads back to Chicago after the 2018 and 2019 games were played in Atlanta.

The game will feature 24 of the best boys basketball players in the country and all but one of them has committed to a major college.

Anthony Black is the only holdout, but he is set to make a decision soon between Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Gonzaga, TCU and the G League.

He is joined by No. 2 recruit Amari Bailey, who is going to UCLA. No. 4 recruit Keyonte George will be playing at Baylor.

Final Four participants Duke and Kansas lead the way with three commitments each in this game, while Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Texas and UCLA have two each.

This has been the premier high school event each year and this game shouldn't be any different.

