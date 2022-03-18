How to Watch Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

The second semifinal in the NDHSAA Class B pairs Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. LaMoure-Litchville/Marion today.

Two top eight teams clash in the second semifinal, in prime time in the Class B tournament for the NDHSAA state championship. Four Winds/Minnewaukan (22-0) finished the season ranked No. 1 in their division and the state of North Dakota with their opponents, LaMoure-Litchville/Marion (20-3) finishing No. 7 in Division B and No. 8 overall in the state. Today’s winner will represent the bottom of the bracket in the state championship against either Kindred High School vs. Bishop Ryan High School.

How to Watch NDHSAA Class B Tournament, Second Semifinal: Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. LaMoure-Litchville/Marion today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 9:15 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (KBMY - Bismarck)

Last season the Indians lost here in the semifinals against Kindred High School, who they have the opportunity to meet in the state championship this year:

The revenge or comeback season for the Indians this year has been perfect so far. They finished the regular season undefeated and in the state quarterfinals, they upended Stanley High School (68-28) in the least competitive of the four quarterfinal games.

They are averaging 80.6 points per game and giving up 48.0 points per game to their opponents overall.

It has been a remarkable run that now sees the Loboes as the next team in their pathway to the state championship.

They won 52-51 in the semifinals against Grafton High School in the most competitive games of the tournament.

This season they are averaging 58.3 points per game and giving up 40.1 points to their opponents overall. They are a grinding defensive team that looks to wear teams out and win with just enough offense. That might not be enough against a well-rounded Vikings team that has that chip on their shoulders.

