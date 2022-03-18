How to Watch Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

Skip to main content

How to Watch NDHSAA Class B Tournament, Second Semifinal: Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. LaMoure-Litchville/Marion: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second semifinal in the NDHSAA Class B pairs Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. LaMoure-Litchville/Marion today.

Two top eight teams clash in the second semifinal, in prime time in the Class B tournament for the NDHSAA state championship. Four Winds/Minnewaukan (22-0) finished the season ranked No. 1 in their division and the state of North Dakota with their opponents, LaMoure-Litchville/Marion (20-3) finishing No. 7 in Division B and No. 8 overall in the state. Today’s winner will represent the bottom of the bracket in the state championship against either Kindred High School vs. Bishop Ryan High School.

How to Watch NDHSAA Class B Tournament, Second Semifinal: Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. LaMoure-Litchville/Marion today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 9:15 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (KBMY - Bismarck)

Watch NDHSAA Class B Tournament, Second Semifinal: Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. LaMoure-Litchville/Marion online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last season the Indians lost here in the semifinals against Kindred High School, who they have the opportunity to meet in the state championship this year:

The revenge or comeback season for the Indians this year has been perfect so far. They finished the regular season undefeated and in the state quarterfinals, they upended Stanley High School (68-28) in the least competitive of the four quarterfinal games.

They are averaging 80.6 points per game and giving up 48.0 points per game to their opponents overall.

It has been a remarkable run that now sees the Loboes as the next team in their pathway to the state championship.

They won 52-51 in the semifinals against Grafton High School in the most competitive games of the tournament.

This season they are averaging 58.3 points per game and giving up 40.1 points to their opponents overall. They are a grinding defensive team that looks to wear teams out and win with just enough offense. That might not be enough against a well-rounded Vikings team that has that chip on their shoulders.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

NDHSAA Class B Tournament, Second Semifinal: Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

TV CHANNEL: ABC (KBMY - Bismarck)
Time
9:15
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

How to Watch Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Mar 16, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Winnipeg Jets vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 8, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) celebrates the third period goal by Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (44) against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
USATSI_17909716
NBA

How to watch Clippers at Jazz

By Phil Watson16 minutes ago
Mar 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 7, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) looks to pass the ball as Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) defends on the play during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) attacks the paint as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) defends during the fourth quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Tennis
WTA Tennis

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: WTA Semifinals

By Kristofer Habbas16 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy