Skip to main content

How to Watch Gills St. Bernard's (N.J.) vs. Westtown (Pa.) in High School Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Gills St. Bernard's (N.J.) and Westtown (Pa.), two of the best high school basketball teams in the country, square off on Sunday.

This season the New Jersey based Knights (5-3) come in ranked No. 48 in the country, while Westtown is ranked No. 33. Gills St. Bernard is coming off of a loss and looking to rebound, while Westtown has won two in a row and looking to continue building momentum.

How to Watch Gills St. Bernard's (N.J.) vs. Westtown (Pa.) in High School Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream Gills St. Bernard's (N.J.) vs. Westtown (Pa.) on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Per certain scouting services, the No. 1 ranked player in the country, Dereck Lively II, leads a tough and talented Westtown team.

Lively, the 7 ft. 1 inch, 215 lb. center, was recruited by plenty of schools, but he ultimately committed to Duke. Lively is regarded as a big man that is all about rebounding, playing in the paint and rolling hard to the rim.

Gill St. Bernard does not have a top level individual player like Lively, but it is averaging 73.0 points per game and giving up just 58.0 points to their opponents this season. The team plays in a tough, competitive region in New Jersey with access to even more challenges with New York just next door.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
16
2022

Gills St. Bernard's (N.J.) vs. Westtown (Pa.)

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Basketball Fans 3
High School Basketball

How to Watch Gills St. Bernard's (N.J.) vs. Westtown (Pa.)

3 minutes ago
djokovic
2022 Australian Open Tennis

How to Watch the Australian Open First Round

3 minutes ago
Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Rockets vs. Kings

1 hour ago
Jan 14, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) is defended by Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 14, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) is defended by Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

1 hour ago
BASEBALL FANS
Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League

How to Watch Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League Finals: Criollos de Caguas at Indios de Mayagüez

1 hour ago
golf
PGA Tour

How to Watch Sony Open in Hawaii, Final Round

1 hour ago
imago0048043953h
Liga MX

How to Watch Pachuca vs. Guadalajara

1 hour ago
USATSI_15768053
College Wrestling

How to Watch Rutgers at Penn State

2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy