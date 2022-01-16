Gills St. Bernard's (N.J.) and Westtown (Pa.), two of the best high school basketball teams in the country, square off on Sunday.

This season the New Jersey based Knights (5-3) come in ranked No. 48 in the country, while Westtown is ranked No. 33. Gills St. Bernard is coming off of a loss and looking to rebound, while Westtown has won two in a row and looking to continue building momentum.

How to Watch Gills St. Bernard's (N.J.) vs. Westtown (Pa.) in High School Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream Gills St. Bernard's (N.J.) vs. Westtown (Pa.) on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Per certain scouting services, the No. 1 ranked player in the country, Dereck Lively II, leads a tough and talented Westtown team.

Lively, the 7 ft. 1 inch, 215 lb. center, was recruited by plenty of schools, but he ultimately committed to Duke. Lively is regarded as a big man that is all about rebounding, playing in the paint and rolling hard to the rim.

Gill St. Bernard does not have a top level individual player like Lively, but it is averaging 73.0 points per game and giving up just 58.0 points to their opponents this season. The team plays in a tough, competitive region in New Jersey with access to even more challenges with New York just next door.

Regional restrictions may apply.