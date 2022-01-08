The Grand Island Islanders (2-6) are not off to the best start to their season after finishing last year 12-11, losing their last two games as well. In their last 10 games they have gone 2-8 overall and need to turn things around. They face a game Lincoln Southwest SilverHawks (7-2) team that started the season 5-0, but has slipped some as of late going 2-2 in their last four games.

How to Watch Grand Island vs. Lincoln Southwest today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 6:15 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo (KFDY-Lincoln, NE)

The SilverHawks come into today as the No. 32 team in the state and the No. 6 ranked team in the Division A classification:

It has not been a great season so far for the Islanders as they started 0-3 (after finishing last season on a two game losing streak), then had their best stretch winning two out of three before their current two game slide began.

This season they are averaging 52.25 points per game, but giving up 54.5 points per game to their opponents.

One small positive for the Islanders this season is that they are not getting run out of the gym in losses. They have two losses by a combined four points, another by only nine points and one more by 12 points. They are not a bad team, just an inconsistent one.

On the other side, the SilverHawks are averaging 62.8 points per game and giving up 58.6 points to their opponents.

In their first five games (all wins), they were averaging 67.6 points and giving up only 55.6 points to their opponents. They were very consistent defensively with opponents scoring between 55-64 points in four of the five games.

