How to Watch IMG Academy vs. Montverde

How to Watch IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Montverde (Fla.): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

IMG Academy (FL) and Montverde (FL) have become staples in high school basketball and recruiting over the past 20+ years.

The Ascenders (12-2) are playing great basketball again with the Eagles (13-3), a local Florida rival next on deck in one of the biggest high school games on any calendar. Entering today, IMG Academy is No. 2 in the state while Montverde Academy is ranked No. 1 overall in the state. This has all the makings of a game of the year contender or an instant class type of event.

How to Watch IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Montverde (Fla.) today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Watch IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Montverde (Fla.) online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Montverde ran Camden out of the gym in a recent game showing just how dominant they can be, even in a bad showing against a very good team:

This one is about as star-studded a game as you are going to get in high school basketball.

IMG Academy features the No. 3, 8, 19, 41, 42 and 74 ranked players in the class of 2022 per ESPN. Keyonte George is signed to Baylor, Jaden Bradley is signed to Alabama, Jarace Walker is signed to Houston with Jett Howard signed to Michigan and Alex Karaban signed to Connecticut.

On the other side, Montverde has the No. 5, 16, 18, 23 and 24 players in the class of 2022 with the No. 3 ranked player in the class of 2023.

Dariq Whitehead is signed to a monster Duke class, Skyy Clark signed to Kentucky, Dillon Mitchell signed to Texas with Malik Reneau headed to Florida and Jalen Hood-Schifino going to Indiana.

Kwame Evans (No. 3, 2023) is not committed or signed anywhere as of yet.

This is a momentous game on the college schedule and really can show you who a player is playing alongside other division one basketball talent, against a team of division one basketball talent.

