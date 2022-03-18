The first semifinal in the NDHSAA Class B sets up Kindred High School and Bishop Ryan High School today.

The quarterfinals saw both Kindred High School (20-2) and Bishop Ryan High School (18-6) advance to today’s semifinals for a chance at the state championship. The Vikings entered the tournament and the game today as the No. 2 team in their division and the No. 2 overall team in North Dakota, with the Lions ending No. 9 in their division and No. 11 in the state. The winner here today will take on either Four Winds/Minnewaukan or LaMoure-Litchville/Marion in the state championship.

How to Watch NDHSAA Class B Tournament, First Semifinal: Kindred High School vs. Bishop Ryan High School today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (KBMY - Bismarck)

Watch NDHSAA Class B Tournament, First Semifinal: Kindred High School vs. Bishop Ryan High School online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last season the Vikings won the state championship (40-34) against Edgeley/Kulm/Montpelier:

This season the Vikings are averaging 61.1 points per game and a very stout 41.3 points allowed to their opponents.

They are a very strong defensive unit that does not give up many points and makes you earn the ones you get every game. This season they have only given up 40+ points in 10 total games, really stifling teams on that end.

On the other side, the Lions are averaging 59.4 points per game and giving up 48.2 points to their opponents.

Both teams play a similar style with similar team stats on offense and defense, with the Vikings being a more prolific defense.

The team that can make more shots and create bursts of offense will likely be the team that represents this side of the bracket in the state championship game. It will be expected for each team to play strong defense. Who will step up on the offensive end?

Regional restrictions may apply.