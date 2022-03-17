The Class B Tournament features Kindred High School vs. Bowman County High School in the first quarterfinal today.

The first quarterfinal today in North Dakota boys basketball features Kindred High School (20-2) and Bowman County High School (16-5). The Vikings finished the season as the No. 2 ranked team in North Dakota and in Division B, while the Bulldogs were No. 19 in the state and No. 16 in Division B overall. The winner of this game will take on Shiloh Christian High School or Bishop Ryan High School in the semifinals.

How to Watch NDHSAA Class B Tournament, Second Quarterfinal: Kindred High School vs. Bowman County High School today:

Game Date: March 17, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WDAY - Fargo)

The North Dakota boys basketball tournament for Class B has been strong and is now down to the final eight teams

This season the Vikings have been one of the most consistent and strong teams overall in the state. They are averaging 61.1 points per game and giving up 41.3 points to their opponents. Their consistency on both ends of the floor has allowed them to be one of the best teams from day one through the quarterfinals.

They went 10-1 in Class B, Region 1 this season doing everything right to put themselves in a position to get to the semifinals today.

On the other side for the Bulldogs who are averaging 68.9 points per game giving up 57.0 points to opponents. They are a much more average, grinding team on both ends of the floor.

Which team will advance to the semifinals today and take on either Shiloh Christian High School or Bishop Ryan High School for a chance for the state championship in Class B?

