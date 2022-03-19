How to Watch Kindred High School vs. Four Winds/Minnewaukan

Skip to main content

How to Watch NDHSAA Class B Tournament, Championship: Kindred High School vs. Four Winds/Minnewaukan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The championship game in the NDHSAA Class B pairs Kindred High School and Four Winds/Minnewaukan today.

The North Dakota boys basketball tournament culminates today with Class B seeing the third-place game and then today’s championship game between Kindred High School (22-2) and Four Winds/Minnewaukan (24-0). This season the Vikings finished No. 2 in both Division B and North Dakota while the Indians finished No. 1 in both of those same rankings. These are the best two teams in the state and they will battle it out to see who is the best here today.

How to Watch NDHSAA Class B Tournament, Championship: Kindred High School vs. Four Winds/Minnewaukan today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (KBMY - Bismarck)

Watch NDHSAA Class B Tournament, Championship: Kindred High School vs. Four Winds/Minnewaukan online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This season the Indians have gone undefeated with strong wins over every tough team in the state, including playoff contender Shiloh Christian (75-55):

The Vikings advanced to the championship with a quarterfinal win over Bowman County High School (61-38) and a semifinal win over Bishop Ryan High School (61-55) showcasing a steady offense and a strong team defense.

Overall this season they averaged 61.1 points per game and gave up 41.7 points to their opponents.

That is about where they have been in the playoffs showing a steady, consistent effort as a team.

On the other side for the Indians, they went undefeated this season behind 78.8 points per game and gave up only 46.6 points to their opponents. They have been a dominant team all season with only three games decided by 15 points or less, including the playoffs.

They routed Stanley High School (68-28) in the quarterfinals and then LaMoure-Litchville/Marion (52-36) in the semifinals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

NDHSAA Class B Tournament, Championship: Kindred High School vs. Four Winds/Minnewaukan

TV CHANNEL: ABC (KBMY - Bismarck)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 15, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) controls the puck against Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) during overtime period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with center Steven Stamkos (91) and left wing Alex Killorn (17) after scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Stamkos assisted on the goal. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 17, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (13) drives the lane guarded by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) and guard Rodney McGruder (17) in the third quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 17, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (13) drives the lane guarded by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) and guard Rodney McGruder (17) in the third quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 18, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) tries to defend during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jan 29, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hugs Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after the game at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Earthquakes defender Francisco Calvo (80) and forward Cristian Espinoza (10) celebrate after the game against the Columbus Crew at PayPal Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Minnesota United FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

How to Watch Kindred High School vs. Four Winds/Minnewaukan

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_17380788
College Baseball

How to Watch Nevada at Fresno State in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy