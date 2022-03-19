How to Watch Kindred High School vs. Four Winds/Minnewaukan

The championship game in the NDHSAA Class B pairs Kindred High School and Four Winds/Minnewaukan today.

The North Dakota boys basketball tournament culminates today with Class B seeing the third-place game and then today’s championship game between Kindred High School (22-2) and Four Winds/Minnewaukan (24-0). This season the Vikings finished No. 2 in both Division B and North Dakota while the Indians finished No. 1 in both of those same rankings. These are the best two teams in the state and they will battle it out to see who is the best here today.

How to Watch NDHSAA Class B Tournament, Championship: Kindred High School vs. Four Winds/Minnewaukan today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (KBMY - Bismarck)

This season the Indians have gone undefeated with strong wins over every tough team in the state, including playoff contender Shiloh Christian (75-55):

The Vikings advanced to the championship with a quarterfinal win over Bowman County High School (61-38) and a semifinal win over Bishop Ryan High School (61-55) showcasing a steady offense and a strong team defense.

Overall this season they averaged 61.1 points per game and gave up 41.7 points to their opponents.

That is about where they have been in the playoffs showing a steady, consistent effort as a team.

On the other side for the Indians, they went undefeated this season behind 78.8 points per game and gave up only 46.6 points to their opponents. They have been a dominant team all season with only three games decided by 15 points or less, including the playoffs.

They routed Stanley High School (68-28) in the quarterfinals and then LaMoure-Litchville/Marion (52-36) in the semifinals.

