How to Watch NDHSAA Class B Tournament, First Quarterfinal: Kindred vs Bowman County: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both Kindred and Bowman County are coming off blowout wins but will have a major test when both schools face each other today.

Kindred High School faced off against Hazen High School last week and came away with a 73-49 victory. Kindred now has a big test as the Vikings will take on Bowman County today. Bowman County High School is coming off a 70-50 victory over Enderlin High School.

How to Watch Kindred High School vs Bowman County High School Today:

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (KBMY - Bismarck)

Live Stream Kindred High School vs Bowman County High School on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Vikings are on a seven-game winning streak and haven't lost since Feb. 8. The Bulldogs, however, suffered a defeat in late February to Heart River High School. Both of these programs are capable of scoring into the mid-70s, but it's likely to be a defensive slugfest. 

The winner of this game will face either Shiloh Christian or Bishop Ryan in the semifinals on March 18 at the Minot State Dome. This will be a tightly-contested matchup between two teams gunning for the state title. Both teams have been able to hold teams to under 30 points this season, and fans will be in for a great game.

Tune into ABC (KBMY - Bismarck) at 2 p.m. ET to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

