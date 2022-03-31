How to Watch La Lumiere (IN) vs. IMG Academy

Skip to main content

How to Watch the GEICO High School National Quarterfinals: La Lumiere (IN) vs. IMG Academy (FL): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

La Lumiere (IN) battles IMG Academy (FL) in the third quarterfinal of the GEICO High School National tournament on Thursday afternoon.

IMG Academy takes the short trip south to Fort Myers for the quarterfinals of the GEICO High School National tournament where it will take on La Lumiere (FL).

How to Watch the GEICO High School National Quarterfinals: La Lumiere (IN) vs. IMG Academy (FL) Today:

Game Date: March 31, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the GEICO High School National Quarterfinals: La Lumiere (IN) vs. IMG Academy (FL) game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Ascenders finished their year 20-4, but one of those losses came in double overtime to La Lumiere back on Feb. 3.

The loss snapped an 11-game winning streak and was one of two losses in their last three games.

All of the Ascenders' losses came against teams in this tournament, but Thursday, they will look to get their revenge starting with La Lumiere.

The Lakers also finished with just four losses on the year and all four of them were against teams in the tournament.

La Lumiere lost two games to Montverde and a single game against both Oak Hill and Sunrise Christian Academy.

These teams are very familiar with each other and both have a ton of talent which should not only make this a great game but a great tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
31
2022

GEICO High School National Quarterfinals: La Lumiere (IN) vs. IMG Academy (FL)

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
