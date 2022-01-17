LA Lumiere (Ind.) and AZ Compass (Ariz.), two of the best and most talented high school teams in the country, square off on Sunday.

The Dragons (19-1) are the best team in Arizona and welcome the challenge of the No. 3 ranked team in Indiana in the Lakers (11-3). This season AZ Compass Prep started as one of the best teams in the state and country with some of the best talent.

How to Watch: LA Lumiere (Ind.) vs. AZ Compass (Ariz.) in High School Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream LA Lumiere (Ind.) vs. AZ Compass (Ariz.) on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

AZ Compass took on one of the best teams and individual players in the country in Westtown and Dereck Lively II.

Arizona is becoming a hotbed for basketball talent either from the state or with players moving to participate in some of the programs offered. Just in the ESPN 100 for the class of 2022, there are five total players ranked in the Top 51.

AZ Compass is led by combo guard Chance Westry, forward Sadraque Nganga and point guard Dylan Andrews.

Westry is signed to play for Auburn next seasonand Andrews for UCLA. Nganga is still weighing his options, with Alabama, Arizona, ASU, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Oklahoma, TCU and UCLA all making offers so far. He is going to be a huge get for a school with his size and athletic ability on the wing and in the paint.

Last year AZ Compass Prep upset LA Lumiere to show who it was and get itself on the map. This year the team is the favorite and the hunted.

J.J Starling, who has signed to play with Notre Dame next season, will look to spearhead the upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.