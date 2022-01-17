Skip to main content

How to Watch Life Christian (Fla.) at Wilbraham & Monson Academy (Mass.): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Hoophall Classic showcases a matchup between Life Christian (Fla.) and Wilbraham & Monson Academy (Mass.) on Monday.

The Lions (6-9) of Life Christian Academy are set to square off with Massachusetts' No. 6 ranked team in the Titans (3-0) of Wilbraham & Monson Academy. There are a variety of teams and talented players at the Hoophall Classic, with Wilbraham & Monson featuring one of the highest prospects in the country in big man Kyle Filipowski.

How to Watch Life Christian (Fla.) at Wilbraham & Monson Academy (Mass.) in High School Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPNU (G)

Live Stream Life Christian (Fla.) at Wilbraham & Monson Academy (Mass.) on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Top level recruit Kyle Filipowski is one of the best players in the country and is a big problem for more than one reason for any opponent:

Big man Kyle Filipowski is part of a Duke recruiting class that will set them up to be one of the best teams in the country immediately and potentially for years to come.The big man is currently listed at 6 ft. 10 in. and 220 pounds and plays like a classic paint oriented big with versatility and athleticism.

Wilbraham & Monson Academy are averaging 80.6 points per game and giving up 61.6 points to its opponents. With its rock of a big man roaming the paint, the school is one of the better teams in the country.

For Life Christian, it is off to a slow start to the season and could use the Hoophall Classic as a way to jump start its season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

