How to Watch Link Academy vs. iSchool of Lewisville (Texas)

Link Academy of Branson, Mo., takes on iSchool of Lewisville, Texas, in a high-profile high school basketball matchup Friday night.

The Link Academy basketball team has methodically made its way up the ladder of high school elites heading into Friday's game against the iSchool of Lewisville, Texas.

Link Academy’s roster features several prolific players in Omaha Biliew, Trey Green, Felix Okpara, Julian Phillips, Tarris Reed Jr. and Jordan Walsh.

The team has already put together a high-profile national schedule and aims to make it to the GEICO Nationals at the end of the season.

How to Watch Link Academy Lions vs. iSchool Cougars in High School Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

iSchool is a local fixture in Texas and has hopes of expanding its reach nationally. This game will mark its third televised game of the season.

The iSchool of Lewisville was once the home to one of the best backcourts in the country. However, Keyonte George and Arterio Morris opted to transfer for their senior seasons. The absence of the two five-star guards will allow for other names to step into the spotlight.

This game will serve as the finale of The Battle in Dallas, a one-day tournament featuring eight teams in four games.