How to Watch Link Academy vs. iSchool of Lewisville (Texas)

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Link Academy (Mo.) vs. iSchool of Lewisville (Texas): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Link Academy of Branson, Mo., takes on iSchool of Lewisville, Texas, in a high-profile high school basketball matchup Friday night.
    Author:

    The Link Academy basketball team has methodically made its way up the ladder of high school elites heading into Friday's game against the iSchool of Lewisville, Texas.

    Link Academy’s roster features several prolific players in Omaha Biliew, Trey Green, Felix Okpara, Julian Phillips, Tarris Reed Jr. and Jordan Walsh.

    The team has already put together a high-profile national schedule and aims to make it to the GEICO Nationals at the end of the season.

    How to Watch Link Academy Lions vs. iSchool Cougars in High School Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    Live stream the Link Academy Lions vs. iSchool Cougars game on fuboTV: Start your 7-day free trial!

    iSchool is a local fixture in Texas and has hopes of expanding its reach nationally. This game will mark its third televised game of the season.

    The iSchool of Lewisville was once the home to one of the best backcourts in the country. However, Keyonte George and Arterio Morris opted to transfer for their senior seasons. The absence of the two five-star guards will allow for other names to step into the spotlight.

    This game will serve as the finale of The Battle in Dallas, a one-day tournament featuring eight teams in four games.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Link Academy vs. iSchool of Lewisville (TX.)

    TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
    Time
    9:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17126547
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Princeton vs South Carolina

    1 minute ago
    Basketball Fans 3
    High School Basketball

    How to Watch Link Academy vs. iSchool of Lewisville (Texas)

    1 minute ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives around Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 22, 2019; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Jalen Gaffney (0) drives to the basket against New Hampshire Wildcats forward Jayden Martinez (24) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Marquette vs. New Hampshire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 11, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers former basketball player and current New York Knick player Miles McBride (left) reacts to a touchdown with former teammates during the first quarter against the Long Island Sharks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Justin Smith (3) dribbles the ball against Princeton Tigers guard Jaelin Llewellyn (0) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    South Carolina vs. Princeton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Justin Smith (3) dribbles the ball against Princeton Tigers guard Jaelin Llewellyn (0) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Princeton vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) drives against Bellarmine forward Ethan Claycomb (0) during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Bkc Purdue Vs Bellarmine
    College Basketball

    Purdue vs. Indiana State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) shoots the ball over Navy Midshipmen guard Greg Summers (20) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Virginia Tech vs. Navy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy