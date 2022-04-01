How to Watch Link Academy vs Prolific Prep

The second semifinal of the day features Link Academy vs. Prolific Prep in the GEICO Nationals today.

The best teams in the country came together for the GEICO Nationals of high school basketball and are now pairing down for the championship game after today. The second semifinal between Link Prep (32-1) and Prolific Prep (25-4) will give the winner the chance to take on the winner of the Montverde or IMG Academy in the championship game. Either way, this is going to be a fantastic semifinal game with a great championship on the horizon.

How to Watch GEICO Nationals, Semifinal: Link Academy vs Prolific Prep today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch GEICO Nationals, Semifinal: Link Academy vs Prolific Prep online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Julian Phillips and Jordan Walsh put on a show for Link Prep for a win over Lake Norman:

These two teams have faced off in tournaments twice this season with Link Academy claiming wins in both games.

In their first game back in November, they won 55-48 in a close affair and then in January, they played a similar game, winning 70-64. The two games had a combined point differential of just 13 points in favor of Link Academy.

These are two of the most evenly matched teams in the country and will make for a very exciting third face-off of the season.

Link Academy features the No. 10 player in the country per ESPN Recruiting in Jordan Walsh, who is headed to Arkansas. He will be countered by Prolific Prep’s No. 13 ranked big man Adem Bona who is going to play for UCLA next season.

Both teams are loaded with talent in this year's recruiting class and future classes as a showcase of the present and future of basketball at the high school level.

Regional restrictions may apply.