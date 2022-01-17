Skip to main content

How to Watch Link Prep (Mo.) vs. Prolific Prep (Calif.) in High School Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The end of the Hoophall Classic features Link Prep (Mo.) vs. Prolific Prep (Calif.) closing out the event.

The Lions (23-0) of Link Prep Academy in Missouri are one of the best teams in the country and far and away the No. 1 ranked team in their state. They take aim against Crew (18-2) of Prolific Prep of Napa Christian in California, the No. 5 ranked team in the state. This game will close out the 2022 Hoophall Classic, with some talented prospects looking to take full advantage of the spotlight.

How to Watch Link Prep (Mo.) vs. Prolific Prep (Calif.) in High School Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Live Stream Link Prep (Mo.) vs. Prolific Prep (Calif.) on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Link Prep’s Jordan Walsh is a unique talent that might change Arkansas basketball in a way that no one has in 20+ years.

Link Prep is led by the No. 7 ranked player in the class of 2022, Jordan Walsh. The 6 ft. 7 in., 195 1b. wing is signed to play for Arkansas after being recruited by Arizona State, Kansas, Memphis, Oklahoma, TCU and Texas.

He is complimented by No. 14 ranked Julian Philips, who is on his way to LSU next season, Tarris Reed, who is going to play for Michigan and Ohio State bound Felix Okpara.

Prolific Prep is led by Dior Johnson, No. 15 in the class of 2022. He is headed to LSU.

Prolific is loaded as well with Adem Bona (No. 17) heading to UCLA, M.J. Rice (No. 20) signed with Kansas and Tre White (No. 35) staying in California to play for USC.

These two teams are stacked top to bottom and feature some of the best high school talent in the country.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Link Prep (Mo.) vs. Prolific Prep (Calif.)

TV CHANNEL: ESPNU
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates with the puck ahead of Los Angeles Kings center Rasmus Kupari (89) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

32 seconds ago
Jan 15, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrate their win against the Anaheim Ducks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

32 seconds ago
Jan 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates with the puck ahead of Los Angeles Kings center Rasmus Kupari (89) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Kraken

32 seconds ago
Basketball Fans 4
High School Basketball

How to Watch Link Prep (Mo.) vs. Prolific Prep (Calif.)

32 seconds ago
UCONN WOMEN
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UConn at Oregon

32 seconds ago
Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Yale Bulldogs guard Azar Swain (5) reacts after making a three point basket against the Milwaukee Panthers during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Yale vs. Brown

32 seconds ago
Dec 30, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots as Brown Bears forward Tamenang Choh (25) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Brown vs. Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

32 seconds ago
Dec 30, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots as Brown Bears forward Tamenang Choh (25) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Yale vs. Brown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

32 seconds ago
Dec 28, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with center Logan Couture (39) after strong a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Sharks

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy