The end of the Hoophall Classic features Link Prep (Mo.) vs. Prolific Prep (Calif.) closing out the event.

The Lions (23-0) of Link Prep Academy in Missouri are one of the best teams in the country and far and away the No. 1 ranked team in their state. They take aim against Crew (18-2) of Prolific Prep of Napa Christian in California, the No. 5 ranked team in the state. This game will close out the 2022 Hoophall Classic, with some talented prospects looking to take full advantage of the spotlight.

How to Watch Link Prep (Mo.) vs. Prolific Prep (Calif.) in High School Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Link Prep’s Jordan Walsh is a unique talent that might change Arkansas basketball in a way that no one has in 20+ years.

Link Prep is led by the No. 7 ranked player in the class of 2022, Jordan Walsh. The 6 ft. 7 in., 195 1b. wing is signed to play for Arkansas after being recruited by Arizona State, Kansas, Memphis, Oklahoma, TCU and Texas.

He is complimented by No. 14 ranked Julian Philips, who is on his way to LSU next season, Tarris Reed, who is going to play for Michigan and Ohio State bound Felix Okpara.

Prolific Prep is led by Dior Johnson, No. 15 in the class of 2022. He is headed to LSU.

Prolific is loaded as well with Adem Bona (No. 17) heading to UCLA, M.J. Rice (No. 20) signed with Kansas and Tre White (No. 35) staying in California to play for USC.

These two teams are stacked top to bottom and feature some of the best high school talent in the country.

