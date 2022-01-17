Skip to main content

How to Watch Milton (Ga.) vs. Camden (N.J.) in High School Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Hoophall Classic pits Milton (GA) against Camden (NJ) on Monday in this high school basketball matchup.

The Eagles (12-6) have had a tumultuous season off the court, but have also been great on the court so far this season as they head to the Hoophall Classic. They are No. 33 in Georgia and No. 50 in the country. They face off against the No. 1 ranked team in New Jersey and the nation in Camden (7-2).

How to Watch Milton (Ga.) vs. Camden (N.J.) in High School Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU (G)

Live Stream Milton (Ga.) vs. Camden (N.J.) on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Milton is one of the most talented and athletic teams in the country and looking to make a showing this week at the Hoophall Classic.

Camden is all about the future in this game with D.J Wagner, the son of former NBA player Dajuan Wagner. Now his son is taking the mantle as the No. 1 ranked recruit in the class of 2023 and playing for the No. 1 ranked high school team in the country.

On the other side for Milton, the school features a trio of Bruce Thornton, Kanaan Carlyle and Chase Cormier.

Thornton is signed to Ohio State, Carlyle is committed to Stanford and Cormier is signed with Northeastern.

With all the talent on the perimeter, this should be a very good game showcasing the future of the game.

