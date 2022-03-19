How to Watch Milwaukee Academy of Science vs. Roncalli

Skip to main content

How to Watch WIAAWI Division 4 Tournament, Championship: Milwaukee Academy of Science vs. Roncalli: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Wisconsin Division 4 Championship comes down to the Milwaukee Academy of Science and Roncalli today.

This season the Milwaukee Academy of Science (16-3-1) finished the season as the No. 9 team in Milwaukee and the No. 18 team in Wisconsin. They have been consistently one of the best overall teams, regardless of division and take on Roncalli (25-2) who are not too far behind them at No. 7 in Green Bay and No. 22 in the state overall. Now, they play for the state championship in Division 4.

How to Watch WIAAWI Division 4 Tournament, Championship: Milwaukee Academy of Science vs. Roncalli today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WKOW - Madison, WI)

Watch WIAAWI Division 4 Tournament, Championship: Milwaukee Academy of Science vs. Roncalli online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Milwaukee Academy of Science faced a tough challenge from Kenosha St. Joseph (65-56) in the playoffs leading up to the state championship:

In the semifinals Milwaukee Academy of Science took care of Cameron 86-59 behind 17 points from Nacir Beamon with three other teammates in double-figures scoring. They controlled the game from beginning to end jumping out to a 48-30 lead at the half then not taking their feet off the gas.

This season they averaged 76.7 points per game and gave up 58.75 points to their opponents for nearly a +20 scoring margin for the season.

On the other side for the Jets, they averaged 68.0 points per game and gave up 43.5 to their opponents. They are a defense-first team that lets that fuel their offense to smother opponents.

In their semifinal they beat Marshall 50-43 after a strong second half, coming back 31-17 in that half to advance to the championship game.

Luke Paulz led the way with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists controlling the game in all facets for his team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

WIAAWI Division 4 Tournament, Championship: Milwaukee Academy of Science vs. Roncalli

TV CHANNEL: ABC (WKOW - Madison, WI)
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
