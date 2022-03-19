How to Watch Milwaukee Academy of Science vs. Roncalli

The Wisconsin Division 4 Championship comes down to the Milwaukee Academy of Science and Roncalli today.

This season the Milwaukee Academy of Science (16-3-1) finished the season as the No. 9 team in Milwaukee and the No. 18 team in Wisconsin. They have been consistently one of the best overall teams, regardless of division and take on Roncalli (25-2) who are not too far behind them at No. 7 in Green Bay and No. 22 in the state overall. Now, they play for the state championship in Division 4.

How to Watch WIAAWI Division 4 Tournament, Championship: Milwaukee Academy of Science vs. Roncalli today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WKOW - Madison, WI)

Milwaukee Academy of Science faced a tough challenge from Kenosha St. Joseph (65-56) in the playoffs leading up to the state championship:

In the semifinals Milwaukee Academy of Science took care of Cameron 86-59 behind 17 points from Nacir Beamon with three other teammates in double-figures scoring. They controlled the game from beginning to end jumping out to a 48-30 lead at the half then not taking their feet off the gas.

This season they averaged 76.7 points per game and gave up 58.75 points to their opponents for nearly a +20 scoring margin for the season.

On the other side for the Jets, they averaged 68.0 points per game and gave up 43.5 to their opponents. They are a defense-first team that lets that fuel their offense to smother opponents.

In their semifinal they beat Marshall 50-43 after a strong second half, coming back 31-17 in that half to advance to the championship game.

Luke Paulz led the way with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists controlling the game in all facets for his team.

