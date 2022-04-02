How to Watch Montverde Academy (FL) vs. Link Academy (MO)

Skip to main content

How to Watch GEICO Nationals, Championship: Montverde Academy (FL) vs. Link Academy (MO) in Boy's Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The high school basketball national championship is set between Montverde Academy (FL) and Link Academy (MO) today.

Entering the tournament, Montverde Academy (20-4) was the No. 3 seed and Link Academy (32-1) was the No. 4 seed of the eight teams invited to the GEICO Nationals. Now, they battle on the court for the national championship of boys high school basketball where one will be able to stand atop the mountain and say they are the best team in the country. Each team is loaded with future college and potentially NBA talent, which should make this an exciting game.

How to Watch GEICO Nationals, Championship: Montverde Academy (FL) vs. Link Academy (MO) today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch GEICO Nationals, Championship: Montverde Academy (FL) vs. Link Academy (MO) online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

From the first game of the season, the goal for the Eagles was to get to the national championship game, mission accomplished:

The Eagles are a loaded team with ESPN ranked No. 1 recruit Dariq Whitehead who is heading to Duke, No. 7 Dillon Mitchell going to Texas, No. 21 Malik Reneau who is undecided and No. 24 Jalen Hood-Schifino on to Indiana in the Top 25 of the recruiting rankings for this season.

As a team this season they are averaging 70.9 points per game and giving up 53.5 points to opponents.

Their four losses came to IMG Academy (64-65), Duncanville (66-67), Sunrise Academy (61-71) and IMG Academy (53-57) again. They play the toughest teams tough and crush everyone else.

If those are signs of how today is going to go, this will be a thriller.

For the Lions, they are led by No. 10 ranked Jordan Walsh (Arkansas) and Julian Phillips (undecided) in the Top 25 rankings.

They ended the season with just one loss on their record, also to Sunrise Christian Academy (65-74) in an otherwise perfect season.

How To Watch

April
2
2022

GEICO Nationals, Championship: Montverde Academy (FL) vs. Link Academy (MO)

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
