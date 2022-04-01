How to Watch Montverde (FL) at IMG Academy (FL)

The National semifinal for the high school boys championship features two teams from Florida looking to represent their state in the championship game. Montverde Academy (20-4) takes on IMG Academy in the first semifinal today to finish out the top of the bracket and set the stage for the championship game. Both teams knocked off very tough competition in the quarterfinals and look to take the next step here today.

How to Watch GEICO Nationals, Semifinals: Montverde (FL) at IMG Academy (FL) today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Montverde features some of the best talents in the state and the country including Jalen Hood-Schifino who is headed to Indiana:

This season Montverde has been a beast, dismantling teams all season in national tournaments and locally. It finished the season with four losses, twice to IMG Academy and once to the best team in Texas, Duncanville.

It has the talent to beat any team on any given day, including today in the national semifinals.

This season, Montverde defeated teams like Milton (GA), DeMatha (MD), Kimball (TX), Camden (NJ) and La Lumiere (IN) two times. Montverde has had an awesome season as it looks to close it out in the national championship game.

This is the third game of the season between these two teams with IMG Academy winning both games so far this season.

Their first game went down to the wire with IMG winning 65-64 and the second game was also a nailbiter with IMG winning 57-53. These two teams are very evenly matched and will make for a great national semifinal game today.

