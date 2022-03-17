Skip to main content

How to Watch NDHSAA Class B Tournament, Fourth Quarterfinal: LaMoure-Litchville/Marion vs. Grafton High School: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The fourth quarterfinal of the NDHSAA Class B tournament pits LaMoure-Litchville/Marion and Grafton High School today.

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (20-3) finished the season No. 7 in Class B and No. 8 overall in the state of North Dakota. It was expecting to get to this stage and play in the quarterfinals, whereas its opponents from Grafton High School (14-6) was not. It ended the season as the No. 18 ranked team in Class B and No. 24 overall in the state, but has made its way to the quarterfinals. The winner of this game will take on the winner of Four Winds/Minnewaukan and Stanley High School from the third quarterfinal today.

How to Watch NDHSAA Class B Tournament, Fourth Quarterfinal: LaMoure-Litchville/Marion vs. Grafton High School today:

Game Date: Mar. 17, 2022

Game Time: 9:15 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (KBMY - Bismarck)

Watch NDHSAA Class B Tournament, Fourth Quarterfinal: LaMoure-Litchville/Marion vs. Grafton High School online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Loboes have played this season to get to this point and more importantly, the state championship game:

The Loboes have played a stifling brand of defense that has not allowed their opponents to gain any momentum, let alone breath throughout their games. They are averaging 58.3 points per game and giving up a paltry 40.1 to their opponents.

Only five times did the Loboes give up 50-plus points, going 3-2 in those games. They are more than capable of winning in the grind, but also when the ball is going through the net.

On the other side for the Spoilers, that is exactly what they are hoping to do: play spoiler in the quarterfinals.

This season, they have a similar profile to their opponents scoring 62.6 points per game and only giving up 49.1 points to their opponents. They are comfortable playing in the muck and grinding out wins.

Both teams can make this an ugly, grind of a game with a spot in the semifinals on the line here today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
17
2022

NDHSAA Class B Tournament, Fourth Quarterfinal: LaMoure-Litchville/Marion vs. Grafton High School

TV CHANNEL: ABC (KBMY - Bismarck)
Time
9:15
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17914705
High School Basketball

How to Watch NDHSAA Class B Tournament, Fourth Quarterfinal: LaMoure-Litchville/Marion vs. Grafton High School

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
USATSI_17892159
NHL

How to Watch Sabres at Oilers

By Evan Massey18 minutes ago
Mar 13, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Winnipeg Jets left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) controls the puck from St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 15, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the second period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
USATSI_17901017
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch First Four: Florida State vs. Missouri State in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas18 minutes ago
USATSI_16346685 (1)
College Baseball

How to Watch BYU vs. Portland in College Baseball

By Alex Barth18 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders forward Fredy Montero (12) crosses the ball against the Nashville SC during the second half at Lumen Field. Nashville defeated Seattle 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch León vs. Seattle Sounders FC

By Christine Brown48 minutes ago
imago1009509343h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch The Strongest vs. CD Universidad Católica in Canada

By Rafael Urbina58 minutes ago
imago1008304343h
Copa Sudamericana

How to Watch Cerro Largo vs. Montevideo Wanderers

By Rafael Urbina58 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy