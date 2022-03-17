LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (20-3) finished the season No. 7 in Class B and No. 8 overall in the state of North Dakota. It was expecting to get to this stage and play in the quarterfinals, whereas its opponents from Grafton High School (14-6) was not. It ended the season as the No. 18 ranked team in Class B and No. 24 overall in the state, but has made its way to the quarterfinals. The winner of this game will take on the winner of Four Winds/Minnewaukan and Stanley High School from the third quarterfinal today.

How to Watch NDHSAA Class B Tournament, Fourth Quarterfinal: LaMoure-Litchville/Marion vs. Grafton High School today:

Game Date: Mar. 17, 2022

Game Time: 9:15 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (KBMY - Bismarck)

The Loboes have played this season to get to this point and more importantly, the state championship game:

The Loboes have played a stifling brand of defense that has not allowed their opponents to gain any momentum, let alone breath throughout their games. They are averaging 58.3 points per game and giving up a paltry 40.1 to their opponents.

Only five times did the Loboes give up 50-plus points, going 3-2 in those games. They are more than capable of winning in the grind, but also when the ball is going through the net.

On the other side for the Spoilers, that is exactly what they are hoping to do: play spoiler in the quarterfinals.

This season, they have a similar profile to their opponents scoring 62.6 points per game and only giving up 49.1 points to their opponents. They are comfortable playing in the muck and grinding out wins.

Both teams can make this an ugly, grind of a game with a spot in the semifinals on the line here today.

