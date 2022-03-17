How to Watch NDHSAA Class B Tournament, Third Quarterfinal: Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. Stanley High Schoo

Skip to main content

How to Watch NDHSAA Class B Tournament, Third Quarterfinal: Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. Stanley High School: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The third quarterfinal of the NDHSAA Class B tournament features Four Winds/Minnewaukan and Stanley High School today.

FourWinds/Minnewaukan (22-0) is not only the No. 1 team in Division B but also the No. 1 team overall in the state of North Dakota. It takes on Stanley High School (19-7), who is the No. 23 team in Division B and No. 29 in the state, making its way to the state quarterfinals for a chance at a Cinderella story. The winner of this game takes on either LaMoure-Litchville/Marion or Grafton High School in the semifinals this weekend.

Game Date: Mar. 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (KBMY - Bismarck)

The Indians have been perfect all season, including a 75-55 win over fellow playoff team Shiloh Christian:

The perfect season for the Indians has been fueled by their all-around play on both ends of the floor. They are averaging 85.6 points per game and giving up only 48.0 points to their opponents this season.

In fact, they have been the most dominant team all season in North Dakota.

They have played in only three games decided by 15 points or fewer and their only single-digit game came in the opening game of the season where they won 82-79 against Enderlin.

On the other side for the Blue Jays, they are averaging 58.5 points per game and giving up 46.0 points to their opponents.

They are a much more traditional high school team that plays the game slowly, grinds it out on defense and has just enough offense to win on any given night. They are going to need to display significantly more offensive punch to win here today.

