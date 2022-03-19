How to Watch Neenah vs. Brookfield Central

Skip to main content

How to Watch WIAAWI Division 1 Tournament, Championship: Neenah vs. Brookfield Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Wisconsin Division 1 Championship comes down to Neenah and Brookfield Central today.

This season Neenah (28-1) has been on a roll and playing like the best team in the state of Wisconsin. They have had a chip on their shoulder and finished as the No. 1 team in both Green Bay and Wisconsin overall. Their opponents today from Brookfield Central (22-5) were not far behind them as the No. 3 team in Milwaukee and the No. 4 team in the state this season. Only one team can be the Division 1 champion today.

How to Watch WIAAWI Division 1 Tournament, Championship: Neenah vs. Brookfield Central today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WXOW - La Crosse)

Watch WIAAWI Division 1 Tournament, Championship: Neenah vs. Brookfield Central online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This season the Rockets have been nearly unbeatable and a lot of that has to do with star Chevalier Emery Jr. with his great play:

The semifinals this year featured two games decided by 10 points or less with the Rockets defeating Racine Race (60-52) behind a strong first half jumping out to an 11 point lead, then holding on throughout the second half.

It was a balanced attack with four players in double-figures led by JJ Paider (17 points, 14 rebounds and four assists), Emery Jr. (16 points and seven assists), Brady Corso (14 points and four rebounds) and Eli Schmidt (11 points).

This season overall they averaged 71.8 points per game and gave up 53.6 points to their opponents.

On the other side for the Lancers, they averaged 69.7 points per game and gave up 59.5 to their opponents for very similar profiles with their opponent today.

In the semifinals, they beat Menomonee Falls (51-50) behind a strong second-half comeback.

They were led by Andrew Rohde with 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists scoring all over the court and making plays to get his team into the state championship game today.

