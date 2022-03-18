Skip to main content

How to Watch WIAAWI Division 1 Tournament, First Semifinal: Neenah vs. Racine Case: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first semifinal of the day for Division 1 of the WIAAWI state championship features Neenah vs. Racine Case today.

Neenah (27-1) has been the best team in Green Bay and the No. 1 ranked team in the state of Wisconsin from the start. It will look to remain there at the finish, with Racine Case (22-6), the No. 11 ranked team in Wisconsin and No. 5 team in Green Bay, the next challenge today in the state semifinals. The winner here will take on either Menomonee Falls or Brookfield Central.

How to Watch WIAAWI Division 1 Tournament, First Semifinal: Neenah vs. Racine Case today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WQOW - La Crosse)

Watch WIAAWI Division 1 Tournament, First Semifinal: Neenah vs. Racine Case online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The moment that the Rockets became the best team in the state of Wisconsin came when they dominated the former No. 1 ranked team, Pewaukee (77-62):

This season, the Rockets have been fantastic in the best division in Wisconsin basketball, only losing one game and rising all the way up to No. 1 in the state.

Their only loss (64-68) came to Appleton East, which was then avenged with a win (59-55) over them later in the season. Taking those two games off the schedule, since they were a wash (1-1 record, 123-123 points scored), this is an undefeated team with a win over a former No. 1 ranked squad.

The Rockets are averaging 72.2 points per game and are giving up 53.7 points to their opponents. That gives them a plus-18.5 point differential.

On the other side for the Eagles, they had a stellar season as well, but not quite as flashy as their opponents today. They earned their way to the semifinals.

This season they are averaging 73.1 points per game and giving up 59.6 to their opponents for a plus-14.5 point differential.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

WIAAWI Division 1 Tournament, First Semifinal: Neenah vs. Racine Case

TV CHANNEL: ABC (WQOW - La Crosse)
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17910186
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Nets

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
USATSI_17909702
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Cavaliers

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Mar 15, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) makes a three point basket over Orlando Magic forward Admiral Schofield (25) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward James Johnson (16) sets a pick for forward Kevin Durant (7) as he drives around Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) and Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Nets

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) has words with Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) has words with Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Raptors

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
USATSI_17897662
NBA

How to Watch Wizards at Knicks

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward James Johnson (16) sets a pick for forward Kevin Durant (7) as he drives around Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) and Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 15, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) slam dunks the ball on Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (24) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy