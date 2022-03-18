The first semifinal of the day for Division 1 of the WIAAWI state championship features Neenah vs. Racine Case today.

Neenah (27-1) has been the best team in Green Bay and the No. 1 ranked team in the state of Wisconsin from the start. It will look to remain there at the finish, with Racine Case (22-6), the No. 11 ranked team in Wisconsin and No. 5 team in Green Bay, the next challenge today in the state semifinals. The winner here will take on either Menomonee Falls or Brookfield Central.

How to Watch WIAAWI Division 1 Tournament, First Semifinal: Neenah vs. Racine Case today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WQOW - La Crosse)

The moment that the Rockets became the best team in the state of Wisconsin came when they dominated the former No. 1 ranked team, Pewaukee (77-62):

This season, the Rockets have been fantastic in the best division in Wisconsin basketball, only losing one game and rising all the way up to No. 1 in the state.

Their only loss (64-68) came to Appleton East, which was then avenged with a win (59-55) over them later in the season. Taking those two games off the schedule, since they were a wash (1-1 record, 123-123 points scored), this is an undefeated team with a win over a former No. 1 ranked squad.

The Rockets are averaging 72.2 points per game and are giving up 53.7 points to their opponents. That gives them a plus-18.5 point differential.

On the other side for the Eagles, they had a stellar season as well, but not quite as flashy as their opponents today. They earned their way to the semifinals.

This season they are averaging 73.1 points per game and giving up 59.6 to their opponents for a plus-14.5 point differential.

