Norcross (GA) vs. Auburn (WA)

On Thursday, Norcross takes on Auburn in the second semifinal of the inaugural State Champions Invitational.

Norcross heads down to Florida as a state champion after it beat Berkmar 58-45. It was the fourth time the two teams had met this year and the first time the Blue Devils got the win.

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

They had lost to Berkmar by one, two, and six in the first three meetings but finally broke through to get the win, and they did it at the right time.

It concluded a 26-6 season for the Blue Devils and was their fifth straight win as they scratched their way to a hard-fought state championship.

Thursday, they now get a chance to see how they can compete against another state champion when they take on Auburn High School from Washington.

The Trojans come into this tournament 27-2 on the year, and they also avenged an earlier season loss in the state playoffs when they beat Garfield 64-60 in overtime.

They had lost to the Bulldogs earlier in the year 62-53 but got the victory when it mattered most en route to a state championship.

The Trojans would win the title by beating Rainier Beach 58-48 on March 5.

Auburn had the most extended trip to Florida of any of the teams, and Thursday, it will look to make it worth it with a semifinal win against Norcross.

