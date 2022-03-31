Oak Hill Academy and Link Academy open up the GEICO High School National tournament when the two schools battle in the quarterfinals.

On Thursday, Oak Hill and Link Academy kick off one of the best national high school basketball tournaments when they play the first of four quarterfinals.

How to Watch the GEICO High School National Quarterfinals: Oak Hill Academy (VA) vs. Link Academy (MO) Today:

Game Date: March 31, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Oak Hill finished its season 31-8 and won its last 18 games. The Warriors haven't lost since Jan. 7, when La Lumiere (IN) beat them 70-56. They avenged that loss eight days later when they beat the Lakers 66-61.

It has been another excellent season for the perennial high school power, and this weekend they will look to show why they are one of the best.

First up for the Warriors is a quarterfinal matchup with a Link Academy team that has lost just one game all year.

The Lions lost back on Feb. 11 to Sunrise Christian Academy 74-65 but turned around and won their last six games and finished the year 32-1.

Link Academy has been great and earned a high seed in this tournament and will look to take down the No. 5 Warriors on Thursday afternoon.

