How to Watch Pewaukee vs. Ashwaubenon

The first semifinal in the Division 2 tournament in Wisconsin features Pewaukee and Ashwaubenon today.

The first semifinal of the Division 2 tournament in the WIAAWI pits No. 1 Pewaukee (27-3) and No. 4 Ashwaubenon (24-4) against each other. The winner here gets to sit back and watch the second semifinal between No. 2 La Crosse Central and No. 3 Westosha Central to build the full championship game picture. Both teams finished in the Top 10 in the state of Wisconsin and should make for an exciting semifinal game here today.

How to Watch WIAAWI Division 2 Tournament, First Semifinal: Pewaukee vs. Ashwaubenon today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WKOW - Madison, WI)

Watch WIAAWI Division 2 Tournament, First Semifinal: Pewaukee vs. Ashwaubenon online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This has been a great overall season for the Pirates as they prepare for the semifinals and their match-up with the Jaguars today:

At the end of the regular season, the Pirates finished No. 3 in the state and No. 2 in Milwaukee. They averaged an impressive 82.2 points per game and gave up only 55.8 points per game for a +26 point differential.

They have an explosive offense that can win games for them but more importantly allow the defense to play to win as well when every team is fighting to come back and get outside of their traditional offense.

On the other side is the Jaguars. They finished No. 9 in the state and No. 4 in Green Bay overall.

They put up 66.7 points per game and give up 54.5 points to their opponents. They also bring a strong defense to the table, but do not have the same explosiveness on offense as the Pirates.

The point differential has to be a concern for the Jaguars at just +12.2, way below what their opponents displayed this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.