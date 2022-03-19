How to Watch Pewaukee vs. La Crosse Central WIAAWI Division 2 Tournament, Championship

Pewaukee (28-3) has been one of the best teams in the state of Wisconsin. It finished the year No. 2 in Milwaukee and No. 3 in Wisconsin with thitseir opponents today, La Crosse Central (29-1), finishing No. 1 in La Crosse and No. 5 in the state overall. This could be the game of the year for the state of Wisconsin as the Pirates have to be motivated to prove they are the best team in the state, regardless of class or division.

How to Watch WIAAWI Division 2 Tournament, Championship: Pewaukee vs. La Crosse Central today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WQOW - La Crosse)

In the Pirates' semifinal game, they took out Ashwaubenon (60-49) with a steady first half then a strong second half to advance to the state championship game.

They were led by Milan Momcilovic with 18 points, six rebounds and two assists to pace the offense. He shot 7-of-8 from the field and got to the line (4-of-6) to get easy points. Josh Terrian (13 points, three assists and two rebounds) and Nick Janowski (11 points) also scored in double figures to help get their team to this point.

For the Red Raiders, they beat Westosha (52-51) in a thriller of a game that could have gone either way in the final moments.

They were led by Decon Fielding (20 points) and Noah Compan (17 points and four rebounds), carrying the load almost entirely by themselves to get their team to the state championship game.

Neither team have huge scoring threats so they will need to get enough offense to cross the finish line as the best team in Class B this year for Wisconsin basketball.

