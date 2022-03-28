Skip to main content

How to Watch Powerade Jamfest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Who will step up and win the McDonald’s All-American game starting with the Jamfest today?

The McDonald’s All-American Game is one of the most significant events every year on the high school calendar. This year will be no different, with the best athletes in the men’s and women’s high school basketball world taking center stage with a dunk contest, a skills challenge, a three-point shootout, and the newer Legends and Stars shootout event today.

How to Watch Powerade Jamfest today:

Game Date: March 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch Powerade Jamfest online with fuboTV:

Historically this event has been a better dunk contest than what the NBA puts on. Over the years, Vince Carter, Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James, Candace Parker, and Zion Williamson have won this event.

The three-point shootout has seen J.J. Redick, Trae Young, and Skylar Diggins-Smith win as the boy’s event started in 1989 and the women’s in 2002.

One event that went on a hiatus after Jalen Brunson and Napheesa Collier won in 2015 is the skills challenge, which has seen LaMarcus Aldridge, Jrue Holiday, Chelsea Gray, and Nneka Ogwumike win in the past.

This year the best high school basketball players in the world will be in action with Dereck Lively II, Amari Bailey, Keyonte George, and several other top players.

The girls will see Janiah Barker, Raegan Beers, Lauren Betts, Isuneh Brady, KK Bransford, and others.

How To Watch

March
28
2022

Powerade Jamfest

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

