How to Watch Prolific Prep (CA) vs. Sunrise Christian (KS)

Prolific Prep and Sunrise Christian play in the final of four quarterfinals of the GEICO High School National tournament on Thursday.

Sunrise Christian comes into the tournament as the No. 1 seed and with high hopes of coming home with the title. The Buffaloes came up just short last year as they lost to Montverde in the championship game.

How to Watch the GEICO High School National Quarterfinals: Prolific Prep (CA) vs. Sunrise Christian (KS) Today:

Game Date: March 31, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

This year, they come into the tournament 24-1, but that one loss was to Montverde back on Dec. 4. They did avenge that loss a month later when they beat them 71-61.

They have been perfect besides that one game and have beaten almost every other team in the tournament.

They haven't played Prolific Prep yet, but are looking to beat them like they have the other teams this season.

The Crew comes into the tournament 25-4 on the year, but two of those losses were to fellow tournament team Link Academy.

They do have a win against AZ Compass but played the fewest amount of teams from the tournament.

Sunrise Christian comes in as a huge favorite on Thursday, but Prolific Prep is looking to pull off the huge upset and advance to the semifinals.

