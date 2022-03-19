How to Watch Randolph vs. Bangor

Skip to main content

How to Watch WIAAWI Division 5 Tournament, Championship: Randolph vs. Bangor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Division 5 state championship game in Wisconsin comes down to Randolph and Bangor today.

The state championship in Division 5 features Randolph (20-3) vs. Bangor (25-4) for the opportunity to hoist the trophy at the end of the season. The Rockets finished the season ranked No. 22 in Milwaukee and No. 48 in Wisconsin, while their opponents, the Cardinals finished No. 7 in La Crosse and No. 68 in the state overall. These teams have both had very strong seasons and should make for a competitive championship game here today.

How to Watch WIAAWI Division 5 Tournament, Championship: Randolph vs. Bangor today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WQOW - La Crosse)

Watch WIAAWI Division 5 Tournament, Championship: Randolph vs. Bangor online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cardinals look for their third state championship since 2018 in Division 5 of the WIAAWI tournament:

The journey to this game saw the Vikings defeat Gibraltar in the semifinals by the score of 61-28. Sam Grieger went off for 41 points carrying his team and scoring enough points to nearly beat their opponents twice.

Travis Alvin added in 13 points to help pace the offense.

This season the Rockets averaged 63.2 points per game and gave up 45.5 points to their opponents.

On the other side, the Cardinals averaged 67.4 points per game and gave up 49.2 to their opponents. Each team has a similar profile on the offense and defensive end.

The Cardinals had a tougher time in their semifinal game with Hurley, defeating them 62-54 after jumping out to a six-point lead at the half and then holding on. They saw three players in double-figures with Tanner Jones (18 points and five assists), Will Reader (14 points and five assists) and Dustin McDonald (12 points and five rebounds).

This should make for a fun game with Grieger looking to carry his team against a more team-focused offense.

