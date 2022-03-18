How to Watch Randolph vs. Gibraltar

The first semifinal of the WIAAWI Division 5 tournament has Randolph taking on Gibraltar today.

No. 1 Randolph (20-3) looks to take this all the way and win the Wisconsin state championship against No. 4 Gibraltar (18-10). The Rockets finished as the No. 22 team in Milwaukee and No. 48 team in the state of Wisconsin this season with their opponents in the Vikings finishing No. 42 in Green Bay and No. 163 in the state overall. The winner of today’s game will take on the winner of No. 2 Bangor and No. 3 Hurley from the other semifinal today.

How to Watch WIAAWI Division 5 Tournament, First Semifinal: Randolph vs. Gibraltar today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WXOW - La Crosse)

The Rockets went through a tough test to get here winning a thrilling game against Cambria-Friesland:

This season the Vikings averaged 63.2 points per game and gave up 45.5 points to their opponents. They finished the season with just three losses on the season and are looking to cap it off with a state championship.

They were 8-1 in league play overall showing their strength over their rivals.

All three losses came early in the season and all by double-figures. All three losses came by an average of -16.6 points. Since then they have won all but two games by 13+ points on their way to the semifinals.

On the other side is the Vikings, who are averaging 66.0 points per game and giving up 53.8 points to opponents.

The Vikings have had an up-and-down season, but all that matters is the present and a win today would launch them into the state championship game.

Today’s winner takes on either No. 2 Bangor or No. 3 Hurley from the second semifinal that will happen right after this game.

