How to Watch NDHSAA Class B Tournament, First Quarterfinal: Shiloh Christian High School vs. Bishop Ryan High School: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Class B Tournament features Shiloh Christian High School vs. Bishop Ryan High School in the second quarterfinal today.

The second quarterfinal on the day in North Dakota boys high school basketball in Class B showcases Shiloh Christian High School and Bishop Ryan High School with an opportunity to make the state semifinals. This season the Skyhawks finished the season No. 5 in the state and No. 4 in Division B while the Lions ended No. 11 in the state and No. 9 in Division B overall. The winner will take on either Kindred High School vs. Bowman County High School in the semifinals.

How to Watch NDHSAA Class B Tournament, First Quarterfinal: Shiloh Christian High School vs. Bishop Ryan High School today:

Game Date: March 17, 2022

Game Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (KBMY - Bismarck)

Watch NDHSAA Class B Tournament, First Quarterfinal: Shiloh Christian High School vs. Bishop Ryan High School online with fuboTV

The North Dakota boys basketball tournament for Class B has been strong and is now down to the final eight teams.

This season the Skyhawks are averaging 65.6 points per game and giving up 48.6 points per game. They are a team that can grind it out on the defensive end.

They are not a massive scoring team, which will likely lead to a tough, lower-scoring game here today.

On the other end for the Lions, they are averaging 59.4 points per game and giving up 48.2 points to their opponents.

They are also a very defensive-oriented team that prefers to grind it out on that end for wins rather than get up and down the court offensively. The team that can score most efficiently and consistently today will have the best chance to get to the semifinals today.

Which team will advance in the North Dakota quarterfinals to take on either Kindred High School vs. Bowman County High School in the semifinals?

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
17
2022

NDHSAA Class B Tournament, First Quarterfinal: Shiloh Christian High School vs. Bishop Ryan High School

TV CHANNEL: ABC (KBMY - Bismarck)
Time
3:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
