State Champions Invitational: Sidwell Friends (DC) vs. Calvary Christian (FL) Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel
The State Champions Invitational is a new event this year that will pit state champions against each other to get an overall champion.
How to Watch the State Champions Invitational: Sidwell Friends (DC) vs. Calvary Christian (FL) Today:
Game Date: April 7, 2022
Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN U (G)
Live stream the State Champions Invitational: Sidwell Friends (DC) vs. Calvary Christian (FL) game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
In the first game, Sidwell Friends from Washington DC will take on Florida state champions Calvary Christian.
Sidwell Friends heads down to Tampa on a 27-game winning streak capped off by a 46-45 win over Wilson in the state championship game.
The Quakers' only loss of the year was way back on Dec. 4 when they lost in overtime to Archbishop Carroll.
They have been perfect ever since and will look to get another win against a Calvary Christian team that went 24-2 and finished the season, winning 10 consecutive games.
The Eagles beat Andrew Jackson 74-58 to win the Florida state championship after they slipped by Lake Highland Prep 62-60 in the semifinals.
Calvary Christian lost just two games this year, and one was to a nationally recognized Montverde Academy team. The Eagles nearly pulled off the upset against them, losing 79-76 in overtime.
These teams have played great basketball and should give us a great game to kick off the State Champions Invitational.
Regional restrictions may apply.