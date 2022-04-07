Skip to main content

State Champions Invitational: Sidwell Friends (DC) vs. Calvary Christian (FL) Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel

The inaugural State Champions Invitational high basketball tournament opens up on Thursday with Sidwell Friends taking on Calvary Christian.

The State Champions Invitational is a new event this year that will pit state champions against each other to get an overall champion.

How to Watch the State Champions Invitational: Sidwell Friends (DC) vs. Calvary Christian (FL) Today:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the State Champions Invitational: Sidwell Friends (DC) vs. Calvary Christian (FL) game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the first game, Sidwell Friends from Washington DC will take on Florida state champions Calvary Christian.

Sidwell Friends heads down to Tampa on a 27-game winning streak capped off by a 46-45 win over Wilson in the state championship game.

The Quakers' only loss of the year was way back on Dec. 4 when they lost in overtime to Archbishop Carroll.

They have been perfect ever since and will look to get another win against a Calvary Christian team that went 24-2 and finished the season, winning 10 consecutive games.

The Eagles beat Andrew Jackson 74-58 to win the Florida state championship after they slipped by Lake Highland Prep 62-60 in the semifinals.

Calvary Christian lost just two games this year, and one was to a nationally recognized Montverde Academy team. The Eagles nearly pulled off the upset against them, losing 79-76 in overtime.

These teams have played great basketball and should give us a great game to kick off the State Champions Invitational.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
7
2022

State Champions Invitational: Sidwell Friends (DC) vs Calvary Christian (FL)

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
