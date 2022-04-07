State Champions Invitational: Sidwell Friends (DC) vs. Calvary Christian (FL) Stream

The inaugural State Champions Invitational high basketball tournament opens up on Thursday with Sidwell Friends taking on Calvary Christian.

The State Champions Invitational is a new event this year that will pit state champions against each other to get an overall champion.

In the first game, Sidwell Friends from Washington DC will take on Florida state champions Calvary Christian.

Sidwell Friends heads down to Tampa on a 27-game winning streak capped off by a 46-45 win over Wilson in the state championship game.

The Quakers' only loss of the year was way back on Dec. 4 when they lost in overtime to Archbishop Carroll.

They have been perfect ever since and will look to get another win against a Calvary Christian team that went 24-2 and finished the season, winning 10 consecutive games.

The Eagles beat Andrew Jackson 74-58 to win the Florida state championship after they slipped by Lake Highland Prep 62-60 in the semifinals.

Calvary Christian lost just two games this year, and one was to a nationally recognized Montverde Academy team. The Eagles nearly pulled off the upset against them, losing 79-76 in overtime.

These teams have played great basketball and should give us a great game to kick off the State Champions Invitational.

