One of the best high school teams in the country featuring Bronny James with Sierra Canyon (CA) taking on Newman (LA).

Sierra Canyon Trail Blazers (14-1) is off to an awesome start this season and are coming off a championship tournament win in Hawaii to close out 2021, with the Newman Greenies (12-4) up next. The Greenies are the No. 12 ranked team in Louisiana while the Trail Blazers are the No. 4 in the country and No. 2 in California. This should be an awesome out-of-state collision between two very good teams.

How to Watch Sierra Canyon (Calif.) vs. Newman (La.) today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch Sierra Canyon (Calif.) vs. Newman (La.) online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bronny James had a great showing in Hawaii for the championship game a few weeks back and is looking to start 2022 strong:

This season the Trail Blazers, led by LeBron James son Bronny, are off to a great start. Their only loss this season came to a Duncanville (73-80) team that is No. 1 in Texas and No. 3 in the country overall per MaxPreps.

In their 14 wins, they are averaging 73.9 points per game and crushing teams on the defensive end only giving up 50.0 points per game to their opponents.

A lot of that comes from Bronny, who is having the best season so far of his high school career.

Now, like father like son, he is on ESPN (not for the first time) playing high school basketball in front of the entire country.

On the other side, the Greenies are grinding out games scoring 61.25 points per game and giving up 51.81 points to their opponents. This season nine of their 14 wins have come by 10+ points, but they have had to grind out the other five and in their four losses, they had two close calls (seven total points) and two blowouts (49 total points).

The two blowout losses and one grinding win came in their last three games. This is a tough time to see the Trail Blazers on the calendar.

Regional restrictions may apply.