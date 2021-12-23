Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    How to Watch Sierra Canyon vs. St. Paul VI: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Can No. 3 Sierra Canyon knock off No. 20 St. Paul VI in Hawaii for the 'Iolani Classic?
    The No. 3 ranked Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (12-1) look to knock off the No. 20 ranked St. Paul VI Panthers (7-0) in Hawaii for the ‘Iolani Classic Tournament. The Trailblazers have won eight games in a row after their first and only loss of the season, crushing nearly every team along the way. The Panthers are no slouch, however, coming in ranked No. 20, but the Trailblazers have a case to be the top-ranked team in the country.

    How to Watch Sierra Canyon vs. St. Paul VI today:

    Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    Watch Sierra Canyon vs. St. Paul VI online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In the ‘Iolani Classic, the Trailblazers have local teams, Punahou (63-39) and ‘Iolani (66-49), while getting one of their toughest tests of the season in Pembroke Pines Charter (51-48).

    The time zone shift and travel have to make all the teams jetlagged and a little sloppier than normal.

    For the Panthers, they have played out most of their season in this tournament, edging out Blue Ridge (75-74), Maryknoll (66-42) and Central Catholic (58-43), getting more and more in rhythm as the tournament went on.

    The Trailblazers are led by LeBron James Jr., also known as Bronny, the son of LeBron James, who is off to an awesome season and is one of the best combo guards in the country.

    This season, the Trailblazers are averaging 81.1 points per game and giving up 56.8 points to their opponents. On the other side, the Panthers are averaging 77.1 points per game and giving up 52.7 to their opponents.

    Both teams are capable of offensive flurries and controlling the game on defense. This should be a fun one, in Hawaii. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

