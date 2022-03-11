Skip to main content

How to Watch the IHSA Class 3A Tournament: Sacred Heart-Griffin vs St. Ignatius Prep: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Powerhouse Sacred Heart-Griffin will be taking on St. Ignatius prep in the IHSA 3A tournament today.

SHG has lost just three games all year and will be taking on a St. Ignatius Prep team with 12 losses. The Cyclones started the year 0-2 with losses to Champaign and then Belleville and following those losses went 31-1 for the remainder of the season.

How to Watch Sacred Heart-Griffin vs St. Ignatius Prep Today:

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: NBC (WREX- Rockford, IL)

Live stream the Sacred Heart-Griffin vs St. Ignatius Prep game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It's been a bumpier road for St. Ignatius Prep. The Wolfpack were solid for most of the season but entered regional play with an 18-12 record. They have caught fire when it mattered the most and will now hope to upset SHG in the first semifinal game.

The Cyclones are led by Jake Hamilton and Zack Hawkinson. Hamilton averages 15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game compared along with Hawkinson's 15.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. 

Richard Barron and A.J. Redd lead St. Ignatius Prep in scoring, averaging a combined 27.1 points per game.

This will be a great matchup between a school that has dominated all year, and a great underdog story. Tune in to NBC (WREX- Rockford, IL) at 11 a.m. ET to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

