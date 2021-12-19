Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch The Battle: St. Raymond's High School vs. Stepinac High School: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    These two teams put on classics, including last year's state championship where Stepinac came out on top over St. Raymond’s High School. They meet again on Sunday.
    It may be early in the season, but anytime you get a state championship game rematch, it is headline news. Today, St. Raymond’s High School (0-1) takes on the No. 37 team in the country, Stepinac High School (4-1) in “The Battle” on a neutral court in New Jersey. These two teams put on a show earlier this year with Stepinac proving they were the best in the state last season. How will today play out?

    How to Watch The Battle: St. Raymond's High School vs. Stepinac High School today:

    Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    Watch The Battle: St. Raymond's High School vs. Stepinac High School online with fuboTV

    Last season had a very different look for both of these teams, with Stepinac boasting A.J Griffin (No. 1 in the state, with Duke today) and Malcolm Chimezie (No. 9, with Boston University today).

    St. Raymond’s was led by Malachi Smith (No. 3, with Dayton today).

    This season, neither team features a top 10 player in the state for either the 2022 or 2023 high school recruiting rankings per MaxPreps.

    Stepinac is led by senior Samuel Gibbs (16.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists) and freshman Danny Carbuccia (12.0 points, 4.8 assist) and 3.5 rebounds) early in the season.

    They have started the season with a few tight, low-scoring games, beating the No. 38 team in the country St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) 46-43 and Christ the King (New York) 50-49, while losing to Cardinal Hayes (New York 67-70) for their only loss so far.

    This should be another competitive, high-energy game between these two teams that could find themselves right where they left off last season again, playing for the championship.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    The Battle: St. Raymond's High School vs. Stepinac High School

    TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
    Time
    1:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    
