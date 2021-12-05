One of the marquee high school basketball match-ups takes place tonight with LeBron James Jr. taking the court when St. Vincent's-St. Mary's faces Sierra Canyon.

St. Vincent-St. Mary Fighting (0-1) started their season with a loss and now they head to play Sierra Canyon (6-1), who are ranked No. 5 in the country and No. 2 in the state of California. The Trailblazers are led by LeBron James Jr., the son of LeBron James, who is ranked No. 38 for the class of 2023 and is one of the best combo guards in high school.

How to Watch St. Vincent's-St. Mary's vs. Sierra Canyon today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Last season, Bronny James scored the game-winning basket in this local rivalry for the Sierra Canyon win:

The Trailblazers this season have won all their games by 14 or more points, other than their 73-80 loss to Duncanville (Texas) who are 7-0 this season and the No. 1 overall team in the country.

Last season, the Trailblazers went 16-2 overall, only losing in their final three games including their playoff game against Etiwanda.

The last time these two teams played was in the 2019-2020 season where the Trailblazers won 59-56 behind James’ 15 points and Brandon Boston Jr.' 16 points.

These two teams have connections through the James family, with LeBron playing for the Fighting Irish back in his high school days and Bronny playing for the Trailblazers now. They have played once in Bronny’s time at Sierra Canyon, with his team getting the only win.

This should be a tough, emotional game for both teams, with the Fighting Irish definitely looking for a rebound win from a few years ago. This would be a statement win for the Fighting Irish against one of the best high school teams in the country.

