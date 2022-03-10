Skip to main content

How to Watch IHSA Class 1A Tournament, Third Place Game: Steeleville vs. Scales Mound: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After tough losses in the semifinals, Steeleville and Scales Mound look to take the third-place game today.

Steeleville (29-7) and Scales Mound (35-3) both lost in the semifinals this morning, which put them both in the third-place game here tonight in the ISHA Class 1A Championship. They both had a chance to make the state championship, but came up short and will now play it out for pride here in the third-place game.

How to Watch IHSA Class 1A Tournament, Third Place Game: Steeleville vs. Scales Mound today:

Game Date: Mar. 10, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WREX- Rockford, IL)

Watch IHSA Class 1A Tournament, Third Place Game: Steeleville vs. Scales Mound online with fuboTV

In the Warriors semifinal, they lost to Yorksville Christian in a one-sided affair, 27-70. They could never get out of the blocks against their opponents and watched them cruise all the way to the state championship game.

This season, they averaged 50.5 points per game and gave up 38.4 points to their opponents, but the defensive grind-it-out style was not enough in their loss.

On the other side for the Hornets, they lost to Liberty 75-41 after trying to make a comeback after falling down early in the game.

This season, the Hornets averaged 66.6 points per game and gave up 41.3 to their opponents. They are also a very strong, adept defensive team that can win on both ends of the floor.

It is going to come down to whether the Warriors can make this a rock fight, defensive grind of a game or will they be forced to score to win. If so, this might be a game for the Hornets after the disappointment in the semifinals.

How To Watch

March
10
2022

IHSA Class 1A Tournament, Third Place Game: Steeleville vs. Scales Mound

TV CHANNEL: NBC (WREX- Rockford, IL)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV
