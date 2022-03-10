The first semifinal in the IHSA (Illinois) boys basketball tournament features Steeleville vs. Yorkville Christian.

In the first semifinal in the Illinois boy’s basketball tournament, Steelville Warriors (29-6) take on Yorkville Christian Mustangs (23-13). Entering the game, the Warriors are the underdogs entering No. 5 in Division 1A taking on the No. 1 ranked team in the division.

This should be a tough battle between two teams excited to make it to the State Championship Game and have the opportunity to hoist the trophy as the best team in the division and the state.

How to Watch IHSA Class 1A Tournament, First Semifinal: Steeleville vs. Yorkville Christian today:

Game Date: March 10, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: NBC (WEEK- Peoria-Bloomington, IL)

The Mustangs defeated Lexington (71-33) in the previous round to advance to the semifinals here today:

This season the Mustangs are averaging 81.3 points per game and giving up 65.1 points to their opponents. They are one of the most complete teams in the state and are the favorite entering today for that reason.

On the other side, the Warriors are more of a grinding team averaging 51.2 points per game and 37.5 points to their opponents.

This is a classic juxtaposition of styles with one team being more of an offensive force, playing a strong all-around game with a quality defense with the other being a grinding defensive team. While the Warriors may be more limited on the offensive end, the defense wins championships.

The teams have not played this season so this will be the first time they take the court against each other.

With these teams being so different it should make for one of the more interesting games in the playoffs so far in Illinois basketball.

