How to Watch West Salem vs. Lake Country Lutheran WIAAWI Division 3 Tournament, Championship

Skip to main content

How to Watch WIAAWI Division 3 Tournament, Championship: West Salem vs. Lake Country Lutheran: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Wisconsin Division 3 Championship comes down to West Salem and Lake Country Lutheran today in high school basketball.

West Salem (27-1) finished No. 4 in La Crosse and No. 20 in Wisconsin as one of the best teams in Division 3 all year. It takes on Lake Country Lutheran (27-2), who wrapped the season No. 10 in Milwaukee and No. 19 in the state overall. These two teams are battle-tested and both deserving of the championship, which should make for a very competitive Division 3 state championship game in Wisconsin today.

How to Watch WIAAWI Division 3 Tournament, Championship: West Salem vs. Lake Country Lutheran today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WAOW - Wausau)

Watch WIAAWI Division 3 Tournament, Championship: West Salem vs. Lake Country Lutheran online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Lightning have played great basketball all season, including what might have been the game of the year against Pewaukee:

The Panthers took on Brillion in the semifinals winning 71-61, led mainly by a strong first half (30-21) then holding on in the second half playing it even.

They were led by Carson Koepnick with 26 points to pace the offense. He was complimented by Brett McConkey (14 points and seven rebounds) and Peter Lattos (10 points and five rebounds).

This season, they averaged 80.6 points per game and gave up 52.78 points to their opponents for a plus-27.9 point differential.

On the other side for the Lightning, they averaged 75.8 points per game and gave up 46.3 points to their opponents this season. That was good for a plus-29.5 point differential as they crushed teams this season.

In the semifinals, they crushed Saint Thomas More (70-43) after jumping all over them in the first half 34-19 then closing out strong.

They were led by Luke Haertle with 35 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to control everything for his team. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

WIAAWI Division 3 Tournament, Championship: West Salem vs. Lake Country Lutheran

TV CHANNEL: ABC (WAOW - Wausau)
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates around Montreal Canadiens left wing Jonathan Drouin (92) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Golden Knights

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen (40) and center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrate the victory against the San Jose Sharks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight (30) makes a stick save against Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Nantes vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_16868421
High School Basketball

How to Watch West Salem vs. Lake Country Lutheran WIAAWI Division 3 Tournament, Championship

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_17379910
College Baseball

How to Watch BYU at Portland in College Baseball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Louisville in College Softball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_17846434
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Princeton vs. Kentucky NCAA Women's Basketball First Round

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Blair Green (5) celebrates after cutting a piece of the net after beating the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Kentucky vs. Princeton: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy