How to Watch West Salem vs. Lake Country Lutheran WIAAWI Division 3 Tournament, Championship

The Wisconsin Division 3 Championship comes down to West Salem and Lake Country Lutheran today in high school basketball.

West Salem (27-1) finished No. 4 in La Crosse and No. 20 in Wisconsin as one of the best teams in Division 3 all year. It takes on Lake Country Lutheran (27-2), who wrapped the season No. 10 in Milwaukee and No. 19 in the state overall. These two teams are battle-tested and both deserving of the championship, which should make for a very competitive Division 3 state championship game in Wisconsin today.

How to Watch WIAAWI Division 3 Tournament, Championship: West Salem vs. Lake Country Lutheran today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WAOW - Wausau)

The Lightning have played great basketball all season, including what might have been the game of the year against Pewaukee:

The Panthers took on Brillion in the semifinals winning 71-61, led mainly by a strong first half (30-21) then holding on in the second half playing it even.

They were led by Carson Koepnick with 26 points to pace the offense. He was complimented by Brett McConkey (14 points and seven rebounds) and Peter Lattos (10 points and five rebounds).

This season, they averaged 80.6 points per game and gave up 52.78 points to their opponents for a plus-27.9 point differential.

On the other side for the Lightning, they averaged 75.8 points per game and gave up 46.3 points to their opponents this season. That was good for a plus-29.5 point differential as they crushed teams this season.

In the semifinals, they crushed Saint Thomas More (70-43) after jumping all over them in the first half 34-19 then closing out strong.

They were led by Luke Haertle with 35 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to control everything for his team.

