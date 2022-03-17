Skip to main content

How to Watch WIAAWI Division 3 Tournament, First Semifinal: West Salem vs. Brillion: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first of two semifinals in the WIAAWI Division III boys basketball tournament features West Salem and Brillion today.

The first of two semifinals in the Wisconsin Division III boys basketball tournament pits the No. 1 seeded West Salem (26-1) taking on No. 4 seeded Brillion (26-2). The winner of this game will take on No. 2 Lake Country Lutheran and No. 3 Saint Thomas More in the state championship game. The Panthers look to finish the season with just one loss and a state championship banner in their gym.

How to Watch WIAAWI Division 3 Tournament, First Semifinal: West Salem vs. Brillion today:

Game Date: March 17, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WKOW - Madison, WI)

Watch WIAAWI Division 3 Tournament, First Semifinal: West Salem vs. Brillion online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Lions came in as underdogs, but have made it to the semifinals as the No. 4 seed and look to continue their path to a state championship:

This season the Panthers are averaging 81.0 points per game and giving up just 52.4 points to their opponents. They have been the most complete team on both ends in Division 3 in Wisconsin basketball all season.

Overall they have only played in five games total that they did not win by 20+ points this season including their only loss, the quarterfinals, and two other wins by 14+ points.

It will take a monster effort from the Lions to pull off the upset today.

This season the Panthers are averaging 66.7 points per game and giving up just 46.0 points to opponents. They have only five games this season where they have given up 60+ points (3-2 overall in those games) with their worst defensive performance being a 65 point performance in the season opener.

Which team will advance to the state championship and then get to watch Lake Country Lutheran and Saint Thomas More battle after for the final slot?

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
17
2022

WIAAWI Division 3 Tournament, First Semifinal: West Salem vs. Brillion

TV CHANNEL: ABC (WKOW - Madison, WI)
Time
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
