How to Watch Red Knights vs. Tigers: Stream Football Live, TV Channel

How to Watch Red Knights vs. Tigers: Stream High School Football Live, TV Channel

Ohio high school football is off and running when the Wellsville Tigers host the Toronto Red Knights on Thursday.

The high school football season kicks off in Ohio with a non-conference game between the Wellsville Tigers and Toronto Red Knights. The Tigers play in the Eastern Ohio Division and finished 4-4 last season, missing the playoffs, while the Red Knights are in the Ohio Valley AA Division and finished 5-6 in the regular season and lost early in the playoffs. This season is a fresh start and a blank slate for both teams as they look to take a step forward starting Thursday.

How to Watch Wellsville Tigers at Toronto Red Knights Today:

Game Date: Aug. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WTOV Wheeling-Steubenville, WV)

Live Stream Wellsville Tigers at Toronto Red Knights fuboTV:

The Red Knights start this season with a lot of energy after making the playoffs last season and look to push even further this year.

Zane Kinsey and the big offensive line in front of him look to roll out their running game to wear teams out this season. Last season Kinsey only played in five games after transferring, but should have a bigger impact this season. In the five games he was not able to play the team went 2-3, then with him on the field, the Red Knights went 3-3 to close out the season, followed by their postseason loss.

It will take improvements on the defensive end as well, where they gave up 30.2 points per game to their opponents and 47 points in their playoff loss.

How To Watch

August
18
2022

Toronto Red Knights vs. Wellsville Tigers

TV CHANNEL: FOX (WTOV Wheeling-Steubenville, WV)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
