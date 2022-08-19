How to Watch Catholic Memorial at Franklin, High School Football

The third-ranked team in Wisconsin, Catholic Memorial, takes on top-ranked Franklin in high school football on Friday in this massive showdown.

Wisconsin high school football gets rolling as the state that is home to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers is wild about its football. Third-ranked Catholic Memorial looks to defend its championship from last season as it gets started with a game against the preseason favorites to dethrone it, Franklin. These are two of the best teams in the state to start the high school football season, potentially previewing the state championship game here today or eliminating one of them from contention as head coaches Bill Young and Louis Brown go head to head in a matchup that has game-of-the-year potential.

How to Watch High School Football, Catholic Memorial at Franklin today:

Game Date: Aug. 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Last season, the Crusaders finished undefeated in the regular season and won the state championship. That run was largely built on an elite offense that scored 43 points per game and only allowed 8.1 points to their opponents.

They were great on both sides of the ball, smothering teams on defense and then running up the score.

The Sabers were right there with them last season, finishing 14-0 in the regular season as well on the backs of an even better offense scoring 44.4 points per game and a defense that was there every game as well allowing only 11.8 points per game to their opponents.

