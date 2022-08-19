How to Watch Martins Ferry vs Shadyside: Stream High School Football Live, TV Channel

Ohio high school football is back with Martins Ferry taking on Shadyside in an early season battle on the gridiron today.

Two of the top 20 teams in the Wheeling, Ohio area take the field to get their season started as the Martins Ferry Purple Riders and Shadyside Tigers face off. Entering today, the Purple Riders are ranked 18th in Wheeling (543rd in Ohio) and the Tigers are ranked ninth in Wheeling (352nd in Ohio). Neither enter the season as championship favorites nor are looked at as two of the better teams in the state, but that is the beauty of the season and the sport - they have all season to prove the rankings wrong, starting today.

How to Watch High School Football, Martins Ferry vs. Shadyside today:

Game Date: Aug. 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WTOV-Wheeling-Steubenville)

The Purple Riders are pumped and ready to get the season started behind returning head coach Justin Kropka who started his career here before venturing off for over a decade growing as a coach:

On the offensive end, the Purple Riders are full of experience based on class with a senior-heavy group, but very limited time spent on a varsity team.

Roughly 90% of the roster has not taken a varsity snap according to the head coach, making this a senior and junior-heavy group that will learn the ins and outs of varsity football on the fly this season.

For the Tigers, they are looking to grow off of their 11-2 season last year that ended in a 20-35 playoff loss to Newark Catholic. Incremental growth for the team is what they are looking for and a longer playoff run this season.

