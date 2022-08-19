Skip to main content

How to Watch Martins Ferry vs Shadyside: Stream High School Football Live, TV Channel

Ohio high school football is back with Martins Ferry taking on Shadyside in an early season battle on the gridiron today.

Two of the top 20 teams in the Wheeling, Ohio area take the field to get their season started as the Martins Ferry Purple Riders and Shadyside Tigers face off. Entering today, the Purple Riders are ranked 18th in Wheeling (543rd in Ohio) and the Tigers are ranked ninth in Wheeling (352nd in Ohio). Neither enter the season as championship favorites nor are looked at as two of the better teams in the state, but that is the beauty of the season and the sport - they have all season to prove the rankings wrong, starting today.

How to Watch High School Football, Martins Ferry vs. Shadyside today:

Game Date: Aug. 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WTOV-Wheeling-Steubenville)

Watch High School Football, Martins Ferry vs. Shadyside online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

The Purple Riders are pumped and ready to get the season started behind returning head coach Justin Kropka who started his career here before venturing off for over a decade growing as a coach:

On the offensive end, the Purple Riders are full of experience based on class with a senior-heavy group, but very limited time spent on a varsity team.

Roughly 90% of the roster has not taken a varsity snap according to the head coach, making this a senior and junior-heavy group that will learn the ins and outs of varsity football on the fly this season.

For the Tigers, they are looking to grow off of their 11-2 season last year that ended in a 20-35 playoff loss to Newark Catholic. Incremental growth for the team is what they are looking for and a longer playoff run this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
19
2022

High School Football, Martins Ferry vs. Shadyside

TV CHANNEL: NBC (WTOV-Wheeling-Steubenville)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

high school football
High School Football

How to Watch Martins Ferry vs Shadyside: Stream High School Football Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas
imago1013932040h
Soccer

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Southampton in Canada

By Tom Sunderland
imago1013931972h
Soccer

How to Watch Fulham vs Brentford in Canada

By Matthew Beighle
ARCA Series
Auto Racing

How to Watch Watkins Glen: Stream ARCA Racing Series Live in Canada, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas
USATSI_18859566
Baseball

How to Watch Rochester Red Wings vs. Worcester Red Sox

By Ben Macaluso
imago1013868479h
Soccer

How to Watch Everton FC vs Nottingham Forest in Canada

By Matthew Beighle
imago1013852769h
Soccer

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

By Tom Sunderland
Borussia Dortmund
Soccer

How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen: Stream Bundesliga Live, TV Channel

By Matthew Beighle
ARCA RACE
Auto Racing

How to Watch Watkins Glen: Stream ARCA Racing Series Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas